KALONZO tells KAPARO to shut his stinking mouth up for threatening to shut down the internet next month.

..shut down social media.”





“We need to develop a culture of tolerance.”





“At a time like this, do not threaten Kenyans.”





“You cannot play with free media,” he said.





On Monday , Ole Kaparo decried the ever increasing hate messages being shared on social media, warning that they could spark violence during the upcoming elections.





Kaparo put on notice WhatsApp group administrators, cautioning them that they will be held liable for hate messages shared on platforms under their jurisdiction.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



