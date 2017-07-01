KALONZO starts forming Cabinet as he says RAILA ODINGA is the Fifth President of Kenya as of August

Friday July 28, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has started forming the NASA cabinet, with 10 days remaining to the August 8th General Elections.





In an interview with Musyi FM on Friday , Kalonzo said that since he is confident that Raila Odinga will win the Presidency in August, he will appoint former Cabinet Secretary, Charity Ngilu, and Kitui Senator David Musila as Cabnet Secretaries.





“Ngilu will get a substantive Cabinet post.”





“I have spoken to Musila and..



