KALONZO now tells the KAMBA why they should vote for RAILA to the last man - UHURU will hate this

Tuesday July 25, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, has asked the Kamba community to support Raila Odinga to the last man come August the 8th.





Speaking in Kitui, Kalonzo metaphorically said Raila was in a strategic position to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta and as such the Kamba community should not gamble by voting for Jubilee.





He sensationally told Kambas that voting for Raila in August is..



