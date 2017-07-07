KALONZO MUSYOKA again reveals why UHURU will beat RAILA ODINGA in AUGUST

Friday July 7, 2017 -Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has again made remarks that may split National Super Alliance (NASA).





Speaking in Narok on Thursday, Kalonzo warned that competition among NASA aspirants will cost NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga the presidency in August.





He asked Raila Odinga and Isaac Rutto to intervene over the matter by imploring upon candidates with slim chances to step down.





Kalonzo said the situation where the coalition presents two candidates for the same seat will give Jubilee an upper hand at the polls.





Kalonzo gave an example of Narok where Patrick Ntutu of Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) and Joseph Tiampati (ODM) are running against each other.





They are facing off with incumbent Samuel Tunai of Jubilee Party.





"One of our candidates should step down for the other. If they don't, Tunai will beat them and we do not want this to happen," said Kalonzo.



