Kakamega Governor’s Daughter in shameful S£X scandal, She is the talk in the County.

Sunday, 09 July 2017 -The daughter of Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, is said to be dishing out her flesh from right left and center.





Onduso Ambetsa, who caused a stir on social media sometime back after photos of her getting ratchet and exposing her flesh emerged, is being discussed for dishing out her “Nunu” to County Staff at Kakamega.





Onduso made fun of the gossip going rounds in Kakamega County offices on her facebook saying,

“ Soo apparently I hear I have been f***** everyone in Kakamega County.”





She told anyone interested to sample her goodies to line up and he will be sorted.





“ Tell them uko na line wakuje wote na that body is yours” One of her facebook friends commented and she responded saying, “ Hahaha line wanapanga wapi niwasort”



Here are photos of Oparanya’s daughter that exposes her reckless lifestyle

















