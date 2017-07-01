KABOGO shows off a state of art stadium he is building in Kiambu, this is not Spain (PHOTOs)

, 16:16

Embattled Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, who is facing stiff competition from Waititu, has showed off a state of art stadium that he is building in Kiambu.

The stadium stunned social media users who now claim that he has a better future for Kiambu people than his competitor Waititu.

Kabogo posted the photos saying,

Inspecting ongoing pitch work at Gikambura Stadium. This is a dream come true for the residents of Kiambu County. #TujengeKiambu #TuendeleenaKazi

Check it out in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno