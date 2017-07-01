KABOGO shows off a state of art stadium he is building in Kiambu, this is not Spain (PHOTOs)Entertainment News, Featured Articles 16:16
Embattled Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, who is facing stiff competition from Waititu, has showed off a state of art stadium that he is building in Kiambu.
The stadium stunned social media users who now claim that he has a better future for Kiambu people than his competitor Waititu.
Kabogo posted the photos saying,
“Inspecting ongoing pitch work at Gikambura Stadium. This is a dream come true for the residents of Kiambu County. #TujengeKiambu #TuendeleenaKazi
