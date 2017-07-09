KABOGO reveals how RUTO fixed him and clears the air on claims he is working with RAILA’s Nasa

Sunday July 9, 2017 -Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has denied claims by some Jubilee leaders from Kiambu County that he is working with National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.





In an exclusive interview with one of the local dailies on Saturday, Kabogo who is vying for Kiambu Governor seat using independent ticket said that his rival has nothing to talk about and wants to drag him to propaganda.





Kabogo said that even if he had links with NASA it is not his rival’s business to question and criticize his political stand.





“I want to warn my rival against dragging my name into the mud and let him know that this time round I will not fall for his propaganda tactics,’’ Kabogo said.





He also stated that he is focused on winning re-election and will not be distracted by people he said have no agenda for residents.





Kabogo concluded by urging Kiambu residents to re-elect him in August and claimed that challenger Ferdinard Waitutu rigged the Jubilee nominations.





“He was helped by Ruto to rig the Jubilee Party nominations,” Kabogo claimed.



