Judges respond to UHURU and RUTO after they told them to behave and stop favouring RAILA in cases!

Wednesday July 12, 2017 - An association of Judges and Magistrates in Kenya has condemned President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, today for attacking Judges who ruled on the Presidential ballot paper tender.





While speaking in Baringo on Saturday , Uhuru and Ruto said the three judges were working with the opposition to scuttle the August 8 th General Election hence they nullified the presidential ballot paper tender.





But in a statement on Wednesday, the Judges said a..



