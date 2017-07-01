Jubilee’s propaganda backfires in Kisumu as TUJU is humiliated – UHURU/ RUTO are going home.

Thursday, 27 July 2017 - President Uhuru’s campaign team seem to be running out of ideas and have resorted to propaganda ahead of the elections.





This is after Jubilee officials were caught distributing ODM branded merchandise captioned ‘Raila Miaka Kumi’ in Kisumu.





The posters, t-shirts and caps were allegedly distributed by Jubilee Party’s Secretary General, Raphael Tuju.





Those distributing the merchandise were rounded off by ODM supporters and given a beating before setting the stuff on fire.





This is a desperate attempt to cause a rift in Nasa since Raila is thought to have signed a MoU with his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka to run for only one term.





