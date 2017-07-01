Jubilee will lose in August badly! New Opinion Poll by Infotrak shows – JOHO, KHALWALE, BUZEKI etc

Friday July 14, 2017 - A new survey conducted by Infotrak has shown that Jubilee Party candidates in Mombasa and Uasin Gishu will lose the August 8 th General Election.





According to the poll, in Uasin Gishu, independent candidate, Zedekiah Bundotich Buzeki, will beat incumbent Jackson Mandago who is flying the Jubilee Party flag.





Out of those polled, 54.2 per cent said they will vote for Mr Buzeki while 42.1 per cent said they would vote for Governor Mandago.





In Mombasa, the...



