Jubilee shocks RAILA in his Nyanza stronghold with a big surprise-UHURU may win big there

Monday July 10, 2017 -President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has intensified efforts to benefit from the over a million votes from the Nyanza.





This is after it began recruiting agents in the region to help safeguard its votes from rigging by National Super Alliance (NASA).





Speaking yesterday, Jubilee party’s Homa Bay County Governor candidate, Tom Alila, said the party has embarked on indentifying agents from the region.





He said Jubilee will do whatever it must to protect its votes from any rigging by NASA.





Alila exuded confidence that President Uhuru Kenyatta will get many votes from the region, which is perceived NASA stronghold, saying the Jubilee administration has done a lot for the region and will be voted for overwhelmingly.





The move by Jubilee came as a surprise to NASA which has insisted will not allow Jubilee to win any vote from the region.



