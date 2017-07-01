Jubilee now reveals why UHURU ran away from the Presidential debate and why he could not face RAILA

Tuesday July 25, 2017 - Jubilee legislators have come to the defense of President Uhuru Kenyatta for skipping the Presidential debate yesterday.





Speaking during an interview with the media, Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi and Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, said the President was justified in snubbing the televised debate, where he was to face off with NASA flag bearer, Raila Odinga, because the organizers refused to engage his team.





“President Uhuru’s team had said before, and I was of the same view, that the timing of the debate, the flow of information was not clear on how the teams should prepare, and secondly, to harmonise with their previous activities,” Wamatangi said.





“The Presidential team had expressed themselves clearly on these issues. Uhuru said he was not going to appear and I....



