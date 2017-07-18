Jubilee MP aspirant, MUREITHI, caught on camera bribing voters with Sh 90 Gok Unga (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - Jubilee’s Embakasi East parliamentary aspirant, Francis Mureithi, is under siege after a video of him distributing Government subsidized Unga emerged online.





Mureithi, who is facing stiff competition from ODM’s Babu Owino, can be seen handing out three packets each to women clad in Jubilee colors.





Kenyans on twitter reckon that this is tantamount to bribing voters ahead of the August 8 poll and called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to crack the whip.





Some Kenyans wondered how come he managed to get a full lorry of the commodity that is hardly in supermarkets and distribute it for free.





Watch the video below.



