Journalist narrates how NICHOLAS BIWOTT grabbed his soda and drank it from bottle.

Thursday, July 13, 2017 - Nicholas Biwott, the former powerful politician in the Moi Government passed on early this week aged 77.





The former Keiyo South MP led a mysterious life and was very cautious with his movement in public.





People close to the ‘Total Man’as he was nicknamed, intimate that he would not take drinks or food served directly to him for fear of being poisoned.





Consequently, Biwott would instead take other people’s drinks and food.





Former journalist, Wahome Thuku, has narrated his encounter with the departed politician where he grabbed his soda and...



