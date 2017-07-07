JOHO’s goons vandalise OMAR HASSAN’s campaign truck – Boys will always be boys

Friday July 7, 2017-

Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant, Hassan Omar, has accused Mombasa governor, Ali Hassan Joho of sending goons to vandalise his campaign truck.





In a statement on Friday, Omar said his truck was stoned by unknown persons on Thursday night.





Omar said he is informed that a car trailed his personal assistant before the incident.





"I always believe in God. I don't fear for my life. They should not attempt anything foolish," Omar told journalists in Mombasa.





Omar said he will not roll back his campaigns for the August 8 general election adding that he does not need sympathy votes to win the race.





"The person who needs 'huruma' (sympathy) is the governor. I do not see any reason why Joho will be reelected in this county." Omar said





"Joho can only be elected on social media and in other counties but not here," Omar added.



