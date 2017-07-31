JOHO tells UHURU to tell KENYANS the use of KDF in the AUGUST 8 GENERAL ELECTION.

Monday July 31, 2017-

Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho has said the Jubilee Government could be training Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) with a purpose of using them during the August 8 general Election.





Addressing a press conference at his office in Mombasa on Saturday, Joho said soldiers are being trained in Mariakani with a view of stealing the August General election.





The governor also said he has received credible information that suspected soldiers have been going in and out of a school compound in Shanzu ward.





“What is this disaster that they are foreseeing? What is this emergency that they are looking at in that they need to focus on preparedness of the military personnel one week before the elections,” Joho said.





"The government should come clean and explain what is happening,” Joho added.





But in rejoinder top military commanders said the training is just part of the normal military drills and urged Joho and his men to shut up.



