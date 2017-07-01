JOHO reveals what UHURU and NIS are doing in Mombasa that may cause bloodshed in August.

Tuesday July 18, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has said that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) is responsible for hate leaflets spread in Mombasa and plans to use them to cause voter apathy in August.





Speaking in Mombasa on Monday , Joho said the hate leaflets are meant to scare away some voters and this will be to Jubilee Party’s advantage.





The leaflets linked Joho to expected skirmishes between ‘wapwani’ and ‘wabara’ but he...



