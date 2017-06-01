Jobs and Vacancies in Umma University

Jobs and Vacancies in Umma UniversityJobs and Careers 09:56
REF: VA/UU/018/2017
Responsible for installing and maintaining computer hardware, software and networks, provide training and recommendations about future planning and development of resources.
Roles
· Connect and set up hardware.
· Operations and Maintenance of ICT infastructure within the University,
· Troubleshoot and resolve all IT issues (Hardware, software and Network).
· Set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices (routers, printers etc.)
· Check computer hardware (HDD, mouse, keyboards etc.) to ensure functionality
· Install and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications
· Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimize performance
· Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems
· Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment
· Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their work
· Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)
· Perform any other related duties as may be assigned.
Qualifications
· A Bachelor Degree in IT/Computer Science or Higher National Diploma or equivalent in relevant field.
· At least3 years’ experience.
· Team building skills.
· Analytical and problem solving skills
· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
· Excellent presentation skills.
· Time management skills.
· Excellent computer skills, graphics, website development programs etc at a highly proficient level.
Lecturer, Nursing Department
REF: VA/UU/017/2017
Requirements
· Should have a PhD or equivalent degree qualification (or a master’s degree in special cases) in the relevant area from a recognized/accredited University,
· Must have a Master’s degree in addition to a first degree from a recognized academic institution plus at least three (3) years of teaching experience at University level after obtaining a Master’s degree,
· A minimum of 24 publication points, of which the least sixteen (16) should be from refereed journal papers
· Those with a master’s degree should register for PhD degree.
· Should be recognized or registered by relevant professional board
Roles
· Teach/Research/Publish and evaluate/assess courses in one’s discipline at both undergraduate and postgraduate level
· Supervise undergraduate projects and other experiential learning programs
· Supervise dissertations/theses at the graduate level
· Participate in the development of undergraduate and postgraduate courses
· Initiate, promote and participate in research projects
· Provide professional and community services
· Carry out administrative and other duties & responsibilities as may be assigned
Senior Librarian
REF: VA/UU/013/2017
Qualifications
· Master’s degree in Library Information Science from a CUE recognized Institution.
· Bachelors in any discipline from a CUE recognized Institution
Assistant Librarian
REF: VA/UU/014/2017
Qualifications
· 5 years’ experience in an academic or research library 3 of which should be as an Assistant Librarian
· Competence in library management system
· Master’s degree in Library Information Science from a CUE recognized Institution.
· Bachelors in any discipline from a CUE recognized Institution
Library Assistant
REF: VA/UU/015/2017
Qualifications
· At least 2 years’ experience in an academic or research library.
· Competence in library management system
· Diploma in Library Information Science from a recognized Institution.
· KCSE C-(minus) or equivalent
· Certificate in library science plus 3years post qualification experience
Library Attendant
REF: VA/UU/016/2017
Qualifications
· 2 years’ post qualification experience
· Competence in library management system
· Certificate in library science plus 3years post qualification experience
· KCSE C-(minus) or equivalent
How to Apply
Please quote the reference and the position in the subject of your email and on the envelope sent to the below address.
The Vice Chancellor, Umma University,
P. O. Box: 713 – 01100, Kajiado – Kenya
Email: career@umma.ac.ke
Web: www.umma.ac.ke
