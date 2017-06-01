Jobs and Vacancies in Umma University

ICT Technician

REF: VA/UU/018/2017

Responsible for installing and maintaining computer hardware, software and networks, provide training and recommendations about future planning and development of resources.

Roles

· Connect and set up hardware.

· Operations and Maintenance of ICT infastructure within the University,

· Troubleshoot and resolve all IT issues (Hardware, software and Network).

· Set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices (routers, printers etc.)

· Check computer hardware (HDD, mouse, keyboards etc.) to ensure functionality

· Install and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications

· Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimize performance

· Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems

· Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment

· Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their work

· Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)

· Perform any other related duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor Degree in IT/Computer Science or Higher National Diploma or equivalent in relevant field.

· At least3 years’ experience.

· Team building skills.

· Analytical and problem solving skills

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

· Excellent presentation skills.

· Time management skills.

· Excellent computer skills, graphics, website development programs etc at a highly proficient level.





Lecturer, Nursing Department

REF: VA/UU/017/2017

Requirements

· Should have a PhD or equivalent degree qualification (or a master’s degree in special cases) in the relevant area from a recognized/accredited University,

· Must have a Master’s degree in addition to a first degree from a recognized academic institution plus at least three (3) years of teaching experience at University level after obtaining a Master’s degree,

· A minimum of 24 publication points, of which the least sixteen (16) should be from refereed journal papers

· Those with a master’s degree should register for PhD degree.

· Should be recognized or registered by relevant professional board

Roles

· Teach/Research/Publish and evaluate/assess courses in one’s discipline at both undergraduate and postgraduate level

· Supervise undergraduate projects and other experiential learning programs

· Supervise dissertations/theses at the graduate level

· Participate in the development of undergraduate and postgraduate courses

· Initiate, promote and participate in research projects

· Provide professional and community services

· Carry out administrative and other duties & responsibilities as may be assigned





Senior Librarian

REF: VA/UU/013/2017

Qualifications

· Master’s degree in Library Information Science from a CUE recognized Institution.

· Bachelors in any discipline from a CUE recognized Institution





Assistant Librarian

REF: VA/UU/014/2017

Qualifications

· 5 years’ experience in an academic or research library 3 of which should be as an Assistant Librarian

· Competence in library management system

· Master’s degree in Library Information Science from a CUE recognized Institution.

· Bachelors in any discipline from a CUE recognized Institution





Library Assistant

REF: VA/UU/015/2017

Qualifications

· At least 2 years’ experience in an academic or research library.

· Competence in library management system

· Diploma in Library Information Science from a recognized Institution.

· KCSE C-(minus) or equivalent

· Certificate in library science plus 3years post qualification experience

Library Attendant

REF: VA/UU/016/2017

Qualifications

· 2 years’ post qualification experience

· Competence in library management system

· Certificate in library science plus 3years post qualification experience

· KCSE C-(minus) or equivalent

How to Apply

Please quote the reference and the position in the subject of your email and on the envelope sent to the below address.