Jobs and Vacancies in Telkom Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies in Telkom KenyaJobs and Careers 09:24
Position: Front Office Executive
Region: Nairobi
Reporting to: Head of Facilities
Range: R3
Department: Administration & Compliance / Facilities
Role Purpose: The Front Office Executive will be the first point of contact for our company.
Duties include offering administrative support across the organization, welcoming guests and greet people who visit the business.
You will also coordinate front-desk activities, including distributing correspondence and redirecting phone calls.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- To ensure that all
visitors report to the reception desk first, then wait to be attended to
by the respective person / department upon notification.
- To welcome and
direct guests to the respective floors within the building.
- Attending to the
switchboard; making calls as directed, transferring of external calls,
taking down and passing on messages promptly.
- Administration of
internal and external courier correspondence.
- Ensure reception
area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material
- Book
conference/Meeting room as per user’s request and records
- Maintain office
security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the
reception desk (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)
- Facilities function
duties as directed by the Manager.
Academic / Professional Qualifications
- 2-6 years in a
similar position
- Proficiency in
Microsoft Office Suite
- Professional
attitude and appearance
- Solid written and
verbal communication skills
- Ability to be
resourceful and proactive when issues arise
- Excellent
organizational skills
- Multitasking and
time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks
Professional Knowledge
- Customer Service
Training
Professional Skills:
- Excellent
communication skills (English, Swahili)
- Polite, pleasant,
friendly
- Planning and
organization
- Problem solving
- Diplomacy
- Team-work and
cooperation
How to Apply
This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.
If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.
Application should be sent by latest 12th July 2017, please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees.
Position: Business Process Manager
Region: Nairobi
Reporting to:Transformation Manager
Range: R2U
Department: Transformation Office
Role Purpose: This position exists to evaluate, design, execute, measure, monitor and control business processes.
The Business Process Manager works to ensure that business process outcomes are in harmony with the organisation's strategic goals.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop initiatives
for continuous business process improvements to provide suitable business
modeling frameworks;
- Develop, champion
and train on best practices for business process improvements to control
the flow of process execution and decision making across multiple
organizational roles/ systems and applications;
- Analyze, design,
develop and implement/operationalize business processes and business
programs to achieve organization goals;
- Track and
communicate status of business initiative and projects to all levels of
management and provide feedback on performance of business processes;
- Participate in
budget planning, resource allocation to implement process improvements and
provide solutions and emphasis on the requirements and
implementation directly with business users;
- Plan, implement and
monitor business process changes for projects to build an executable
process model that communicates enough implementation detail for direct
execution while retaining clarity;
- Participate in
making business decisions relating to system implementation, modification,
maintenance to provide clarity in the areas of process flow, business
logic and user interface;
- Develop and
maintain business process documentations that will be used as reference
for preparing test cases and training documents;
- Update business
processes to meet changing business needs;
- Present analyses,
solutions and business cases to senior management to ensure that business
processes address the business goals that are specific for the
organization;
- Coordinate with
cross-functional teams to develop business process requirements.
Academic / Professional Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree
in Business or engineering-related field from a recognized
institution
- Experience in a
relevant position from a reputable organization (minimum 5+ years)
Professional Knowledge
- Knowledge and
proficiency in business and process analysis.
- Prior database or
business intelligence tool use and proficiency. Experience with database
tools such as MS Access would be an added advantage.
- Knowledge of
process mapping and business process reengineering.
- Experience with
process mapping tools such as MS Visio or equivalent.
- Certification and
experience in process improvement techniques such as Six Sigma would be an
added advantage.
Professional Skills:
- Leadership skills
- Excellent Verbal
and written communication
- Results orientation
- Analytical thinking
and problem solving skills – collects researches and anlyses data
- Accurancy and
attention to details – prioritises and plans work
- Business and
organization awareness
- Team-work and
co-operation
How to Apply
This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.
If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.
Application should be sent by latest 11th July 2017, please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees.
Position: Business Process Specialist
Region: Nairobi
Reporting to:Business Process Manager
Range: R2L
Department: Transformation Office
Role Purpose: This position will be responsible for the development of business process solutions that result in operational efficiencies.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Identify process
improvement opportunities to develop effective business solutions.
- Complete process
documentation communications and reports required to support leadership
- Identify change
management issues and interventions to facilitate change
- Analyze business
processes and workflows to identify inefficiencies and gaps and determine
ways of improving efficiencies through automation.
- Facilitate process
workshops and document any information elicited using process maps and
business requirements documents.
- Participate in
documenting procedures and presenting new process designs to stakeholders
for discussion.
- Examine processes
holistically to understand the impact of change on people, strategy,
systems and general business operations.
- Collate feedback on
process performance to have a basis of future process improvement
projects.
- Monitor and measure
the effectiveness of processes to ensure consistent value delivery
Academic / Professional Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree
in a Business or engineering-related field from a recognized institution.
- A minimum of 3
years’ experience in a similar position
Professional Knowledge
- Knowledge of
process mapping and business process reengineering.
- Experience with
process mapping tools such as MS Visio or equivalent.
- Certification and
experience in process improvement techniques such as Six Sigma would be an
added advantage.
- Knowledge of data
collection and data analysis techniques.
Professional Skills:
- Excellent verbal
and written communications skills
- Analytical or
problem solving skills – collects researches and analyses data
- Accuracy and
attention to details – prioritizes and plans work activities
- Professional and
positive approach
- Diligent with
attention to detail
- Self-motivated and
self sufficient
- Team player and
able to work on own initiative
How to Apply
This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.
If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.
Application should be sent by latest 11th July 2017, please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.