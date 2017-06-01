Jobs and Vacancies in Telkom Kenya

Telkom Kenya





Position: Front Office Executive



Region: Nairobi



Reporting to: Head of Facilities



Range: R3



Department: Administration & Compliance / Facilities



Role Purpose: The Front Office Executive will be the first point of contact for our company.





Duties include offering administrative support across the organization, welcoming guests and greet people who visit the business.





You will also coordinate front-desk activities, including distributing correspondence and redirecting phone calls.



Key Duties and Responsibilities

To ensure that all visitors report to the reception desk first, then wait to be attended to by the respective person / department upon notification.

To welcome and direct guests to the respective floors within the building.

Attending to the switchboard; making calls as directed, transferring of external calls, taking down and passing on messages promptly.

Administration of internal and external courier correspondence.

Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material

Book conference/Meeting room as per user’s request and records

Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)

Facilities function duties as directed by the Manager.

Academic / Professional Qualifications

2-6 years in a similar position

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Professional attitude and appearance

Solid written and verbal communication skills

Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise

Excellent organizational skills

Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks

Professional Knowledge

Customer Service Training

Professional Skills:

Excellent communication skills (English, Swahili)

Polite, pleasant, friendly

Planning and organization

Problem solving

Diplomacy

Team-work and cooperation

How to Apply



This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.





If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.



Application should be sent by latest 12th July 2017, please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees.





Apply through recruitment@telkom.co.ke and ensure the job title is quoted on the subject field.





Position: Business Process Manager



Region: Nairobi



Reporting to: Transformation Manager



Range: R2U



Department: Transformation Office



Role Purpose: This position exists to evaluate, design, execute, measure, monitor and control business processes.





The Business Process Manager works to ensure that business process outcomes are in harmony with the organisation's strategic goals.



Key Duties and Responsibilities

Develop initiatives for continuous business process improvements to provide suitable business modeling frameworks;

Develop, champion and train on best practices for business process improvements to control the flow of process execution and decision making across multiple organizational roles/ systems and applications;

Analyze, design, develop and implement/operationalize business processes and business programs to achieve organization goals;

Track and communicate status of business initiative and projects to all levels of management and provide feedback on performance of business processes;

Participate in budget planning, resource allocation to implement process improvements and provide solutions and emphasis on the requirements and implementation directly with business users;

Plan, implement and monitor business process changes for projects to build an executable process model that communicates enough implementation detail for direct execution while retaining clarity;

Participate in making business decisions relating to system implementation, modification, maintenance to provide clarity in the areas of process flow, business logic and user interface;

Develop and maintain business process documentations that will be used as reference for preparing test cases and training documents;

Update business processes to meet changing business needs;

Present analyses, solutions and business cases to senior management to ensure that business processes address the business goals that are specific for the organization;

Coordinate with cross-functional teams to develop business process requirements.

Academic / Professional Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business or engineering-related field from a recognized institution

Experience in a relevant position from a reputable organization (minimum 5+ years)

Professional Knowledge

Knowledge and proficiency in business and process analysis.

Prior database or business intelligence tool use and proficiency. Experience with database tools such as MS Access would be an added advantage.

Knowledge of process mapping and business process reengineering.

Experience with process mapping tools such as MS Visio or equivalent.

Certification and experience in process improvement techniques such as Six Sigma would be an added advantage.

Professional Skills:

Leadership skills

Excellent Verbal and written communication

Results orientation

Analytical thinking and problem solving skills – collects researches and anlyses data

Accurancy and attention to details – prioritises and plans work

Business and organization awareness

Team-work and co-operation

How to Apply





Position: Business Process Specialist



Region: Nairobi



Reporting to: Business Process Manager



Range: R2L



Department: Transformation Office



Role Purpose: This position will be responsible for the development of business process solutions that result in operational efficiencies.



Key Duties and Responsibilities

Identify process improvement opportunities to develop effective business solutions.

Complete process documentation communications and reports required to support leadership

Identify change management issues and interventions to facilitate change

Analyze business processes and workflows to identify inefficiencies and gaps and determine ways of improving efficiencies through automation.

Facilitate process workshops and document any information elicited using process maps and business requirements documents.

Participate in documenting procedures and presenting new process designs to stakeholders for discussion.

Examine processes holistically to understand the impact of change on people, strategy, systems and general business operations.

Collate feedback on process performance to have a basis of future process improvement projects.

Monitor and measure the effectiveness of processes to ensure consistent value delivery

Academic / Professional Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a Business or engineering-related field from a recognized institution.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar position

Professional Knowledge

Knowledge of process mapping and business process reengineering.

Experience with process mapping tools such as MS Visio or equivalent.

Certification and experience in process improvement techniques such as Six Sigma would be an added advantage.

Knowledge of data collection and data analysis techniques.

Professional Skills:

Excellent verbal and written communications skills

Analytical or problem solving skills – collects researches and analyses data

Accuracy and attention to details – prioritizes and plans work activities

Professional and positive approach

Diligent with attention to detail

Self-motivated and self sufficient

Team player and able to work on own initiative

How to Apply



