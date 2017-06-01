Jobs and Vacancies in Telkom Kenya

Telkom Kenya

Position: Front Office Executive  
 
Region: Nairobi
 
Reporting to: Head of Facilities
 
Range: R3
 
Department: Administration & Compliance / Facilities

Role Purpose: The Front Office Executive will be the first point of contact for our company. 

Duties include offering administrative support across the organization, welcoming guests and greet people who visit the business. 

You will also coordinate front-desk activities, including distributing correspondence and redirecting phone calls.
 
Key Duties and Responsibilities
  • To ensure that all visitors report to the reception desk first, then wait to be attended to by the respective person / department upon notification.
  • To welcome and direct guests to the respective floors within the building.
  • Attending to the switchboard; making calls as directed, transferring of external calls, taking down and passing on messages promptly.
  • Administration of internal and external courier correspondence.
  • Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material
  • Book conference/Meeting room as per user’s request and records
  • Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)
  • Facilities function duties as directed by the Manager.
Academic / Professional Qualifications
  • 2-6 years in a similar position
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
  • Professional attitude and appearance
  • Solid written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise
  • Excellent organizational skills
  • Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks
Professional Knowledge
  • Customer Service Training
Professional Skills:
  • Excellent communication skills (English, Swahili)
  • Polite, pleasant, friendly
  • Planning and organization
  • Problem solving
  • Diplomacy
  • Team-work and cooperation
How to Apply

This position is open to Kenyan citizens only. 

If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.
 
Application should be sent by latest 12th July 2017, please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees. 

Apply through recruitment@telkom.co.ke and ensure the job title is quoted on the subject field. 

Position: Business Process Manager
 
Region: Nairobi
 
Reporting to:Transformation Manager
 
Range: R2U
 
Department: Transformation Office

Role Purpose: This position exists to evaluate, design, execute, measure, monitor and control business processes. 

The Business Process Manager works to ensure that business process outcomes are in harmony with the organisation's strategic goals.
 
Key Duties and Responsibilities
  • Develop initiatives for continuous business process improvements to provide suitable business modeling frameworks;
  • Develop, champion and train on best practices for business process improvements to control the flow of process execution and decision making across multiple organizational roles/ systems and applications;
  • Analyze, design, develop and implement/operationalize business processes and business programs to achieve organization goals;
  • Track and communicate status of business initiative and projects to all levels of management and provide feedback on performance of business processes;
  • Participate in budget planning, resource allocation to implement process improvements and provide solutions and emphasis on the  requirements and implementation directly with business users;
  • Plan, implement and monitor business process changes for projects to build an executable process model that communicates enough implementation detail for direct execution while retaining clarity;
  • Participate in making business decisions relating to system implementation, modification, maintenance to provide clarity in the areas of process flow, business logic and user interface;
  • Develop and maintain business process documentations that will be used as reference for preparing test cases and training documents;
  • Update business processes to meet changing business needs;
  • Present analyses, solutions and business cases to senior management to ensure that business processes address the business goals that are specific for the organization;
  • Coordinate with cross-functional teams to develop business process requirements.
Academic / Professional Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s degree in Business or engineering-related field from a recognized institution 
  • Experience in a relevant position from a reputable organization (minimum 5+ years)
Professional Knowledge
  • Knowledge and proficiency in business and process analysis.
  • Prior database or business intelligence tool use and proficiency. Experience with database tools such as MS Access would be an added advantage.
  • Knowledge of process mapping and business process reengineering.
  • Experience with process mapping tools such as MS Visio or equivalent.
  • Certification and experience in process improvement techniques such as Six Sigma would be an added advantage.
Professional Skills:
  • Leadership skills
  • Excellent Verbal and written communication
  • Results orientation
  • Analytical thinking and problem solving skills – collects researches and anlyses data
  • Accurancy and attention to details – prioritises and plans work
  • Business and organization awareness
  • Team-work and co-operation
How to Apply

This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.

If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.
 
Application should be sent by latest  11th July 2017, please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees. 

Apply through recruitment@telkom.co.ke and ensure the job title is quoted on the subject field. 

Position: Business Process Specialist 
 
Region: Nairobi
 
Reporting to:Business Process Manager
 
Range: R2L
 
Department: Transformation Office

Role Purpose: This position will be responsible for the development of business process solutions that result in operational efficiencies.
 
Key Duties and Responsibilities
  • Identify process improvement opportunities to develop effective business solutions.
  • Complete process documentation communications and reports required to support leadership
  • Identify change management issues and interventions to facilitate change
  • Analyze business processes and workflows to identify inefficiencies and gaps and determine ways of improving efficiencies through automation.
  • Facilitate process workshops and document any information elicited using process maps and business requirements documents.
  • Participate in documenting procedures and presenting new process designs to stakeholders for discussion.
  • Examine processes holistically to understand the impact of change on people, strategy, systems and general business operations.
  • Collate feedback on process performance to have a basis of future process improvement projects.
  • Monitor and measure the effectiveness of processes to ensure consistent value delivery
Academic / Professional Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s degree in a Business or engineering-related field from a recognized institution.
  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar position
Professional Knowledge
  • Knowledge of process mapping and business process reengineering.
  • Experience with process mapping tools such as MS Visio or equivalent.
  • Certification and experience in process improvement techniques such as Six Sigma would be an added advantage.
  • Knowledge of data collection and data analysis techniques.
Professional Skills:
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills
  • Analytical or problem solving skills – collects researches and analyses data
  • Accuracy and attention to details – prioritizes and plans work activities
  • Professional and positive approach
  • Diligent with attention to detail
  • Self-motivated and self sufficient
  • Team player and able to work on own initiative
How to Apply

This position is open to Kenyan citizens only. 

If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.
 
Application should be sent by latest 11th July 2017, please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees. 

Apply through recruitment@telkom.co.ke and ensure the job title is quoted on the subject field. 

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

