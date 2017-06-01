Jobs and Vacancies in Sameer Africa, Kenya

Sales Administrator

Sameer Africa Limited, a leading manufacturer and provider of tyres and tyre solutions with offices across Kenya and the COMESA region, has exciting opportunities for highly skilled and resourceful candidates to fill the above position.

Main Purpose of the Role

Responsible for invoicing and processing sales orders at the Yana Tyre Centre/Branch.

Responsibilities

· Attending to customer requests

· Processing sales documents and generating customer invoices

· Ensuring that all sales proceeds are banked in accordance to the set procedures

· Updating customer information in the system

· Ensuring high level customer service at the Tyre Centre

Qualifications

· Minimum of KCSE Grade of C and above or Equivalent of O, level

· Diploma in a business related field (Accounting or CPA 2 & above will be an added advantage)

· Numerical accuracy

· Proficiency in Computer Applications. Exposure on ERP will be an added advantage

· Sound understanding of sales procedures

· Experience in a similar or comparable role with skills in stores or sales management will be an added advantage

· High Customer orientation and Strong Communication and Interpersonal Skills.





Sales Representative

Main Purpose of the Role

Implementing sales & customer service plans to deliver area targets and provide market intelligence data & reports.

Responsibilities

· Planning and delivering monthly, weekly and daily sales targets.

· Coordinating collection of sales proceeds within the approved terms of trade.

· Managing route plans and customer calls by ensuring market coverage within plan.

· Identifying opportunities and negotiating for incremental business.

· Coordinating implementation of merchandising and promotional activities.

· Collecting and collating market intelligence/research on competitor activities and other market trends for competitive advantage.

· Delivering customer service through relationship management and ensuring that customer claims are settled in the shortest time possible.

· Determining & coordinating of territory reporting and communication requirements.

Qualifications

· Bachelors Degree in a Business related field from a recognized institution.

· At least 5 years comparable experience in the FMCG industry, experience in tyre sales will be an added advantage.

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

· Negotiation skills.

· High customer orientation.

· Clean Driving License.





Service Attendant

Purpose of the Role

To ensure customer satisfaction by providing advice and service in tyre solutions at the Yana Tyre Centres (YTCs).

Responsibilities

· Inspecting and identifying the tyre requirements of the customer

· Changing, fitting, balancing and aligning tyres and wheels as per the YTC’s stipulated guidelines

· Giving tips on tyre care and maintenance

· Ensuring proper handling and maintenance of YTC tools and equipments as per machine operation manuals

· Observing work place occupational safety and health procedures

· Providing Customer and product feedback

Any other duties as assigned from time to time by management

Qualifications

· O/A Levels or equivalent

· A diploma in Automobile engineering

· Certificate in Automobile or Mechanics with two years’ experience

· Good communication skills

· Excellent customer handling skills

· Knowledge on use of tyre tools and equipments

· Knowledge in tyres and tubes will be an added advantage





Sales Manager

Main Purpose of the Role

Implementing sales & customer service plans to deliver area targets and provide market intelligence data & reports.

Responsibilities

· Lead and manage the implementation of the area sales strategy in designated territories.

· Identifying and developing trade opportunities to deliver increased volumes and market share.

· Preparing and managing a demand driven sales forecast and other resource requirement for the area including budgets.

· Monitoring, analyzing and reporting of sales performances and taking appropriate action.

· Lead, Monitor and research area market trends analysis for appropriate decision making and interventions.

· Managing financial and other resources including company assets within company policy and guidelines.

· Implementation of brand building and marketing activities.

· Determining and coordinating of area reporting and communication requirements.

· Developing, advising on training curriculum for dealers in product knowledge, motivating and evaluating staff to achieve highest levels of performance.

· Identifying, implementing and benchmarking best practice in customer management to ensure high standards of service delivery.

Qualifications

· Bachelors Degree in a Business related field from a recognized institution

· Diploma in Sales and Marketing will be an added advantage

· Sound knowledge in customer plan implementation

· Knowledge of regional trade channels

· Excellent negotiation, communication/presentation, problem solving, teamwork and interpersonal skills

· Management of the customer’s supply chain interface

· Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role in FMCG industry.

Key Deliverables

· Achievement of the sales target

· Sales proceeds collection and adherence to the policy

· Customer service and route to market management

How to Apply

Interested candidates should forward their application and detailed CV to the following address via e-mail: vacancies@sameerafrica.com . Kindly indicate your telephone contacts, names and contacts of three referees, one of which should be a current or previous employer.