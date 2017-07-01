Jobs and Vacancies in Nairobi Women’s Hospital, Kenya

Career Opportunities



Do you know that based on economic projections, the Healthcare sector in Kenya is poised to grow at a higher rate than the Kenyan economy?





With a growing population, health care plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the country has a healthy active population.



At the Nairobi Women’s Hospital, we are growing to meet this demand offering quality and affordable care to our customers.



Working at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital group provides you with a fulfilling, dynamic environment and the stability to grow in your career while ensuring that you impact patient care.



If you are looking for a challenging yet fulfilling position and are passionate about service delivery and excellence then look no further, we have a place for you in the following positions:



Medical Officer - ICU (Re-advertisement)



Reporting to the Clinical Services in Charge, this position will be responsible for providing superior interventional and preventative medical care in the critical care unit.



Applicants must be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in Human Medicine and Surgery (MbCHb), valid certification in BLS, ATLS, ACLS and registration and annual licences from KMPDB.





In addition they must have a minimum 1 year experience working in a busy hospital environment and have active knowledge on management of critically ill patients.



Medical Officer (Multiple Positions)



Reporting to the Clinical Services in Charge, this position will be responsible for providing superior interventional and preventative medical care.



Applicants must be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in Human Medicine and Surgery (MbCHb), valid private practise and annual licences from KMPDB.





Valid certification on ATLS, ACLS will be an added advantage.





In addition they must have a minimum 1 year experience working in a busy hospital environment.



Talent Acquisition Officer (1 Position)



Reporting to the HR Manager- Talent and Learning, this position is responsible for timely and efficient talent acquisition and on boarding of new staff to ensure alignment of talent to the organizational needs.



Applicants must be in possession of a Degree in HR or any other Business related field and a Higher National Diploma in HR.





In addition they must have a minimum of 3 years’ experience working in a similar position.



Talent Development Officer (1 Position)



Reporting to the HR Manager- Talent and Learning, this position will be responsible for performance management, staff development and learning, to supporting high performance and employee engagement.



Applicants must be in possession of a Degree in HR or any other Business related field and a Higher National Diploma in HR.





In addition they must have a minimum of 3 years’ experience working in a similar position.



Personal Assistant to CEO (1 Position)



Reporting to the Hospital Chief Executive Officer, this position will be responsible for providing administrative support to the C.E.O. and ensuring effective and efficient service delivery from the office.



Applicants must be in possession of a Degree in Business Related field with 3 to 5 years’ experience in a similar position. In addition this position requires high level of organization and communication skills.



Procurement Officer (1 Position)



Based at the Corporate Office, this position will be responsible for procurement for goods and services in line with procurement policies, processes and procedures to deliver value and cost efficiency to the business.



Applicants must be in possession of a Diploma in Procurement and Supplies Management with 1 to 3 years’ experience, one of which must be a hospital setting.





In addition this position requires high level of organization and excellent negotiation skills.



Laboratory Technologists



Reporting to the Laboratory Services in Charge this position will be responsible for collecting and testing of patient specimens and generating accurate reports to support treatment.



Applicants must be in possession of a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences and in possession of a valid license with the KMLTTB. In addition they must have minimum post qualification experience of 1 year in a busy hospital environment.



Front Office Desk Assistant (1 Position)



Based at the Corporate Office, this position will be responsible for ensuring effective and efficient front desk, receiving and distributing communications and providing a welcoming reception to visitors.



Applicants must be in possession of a Diploma in Business Related field with 1 to 3 years’ experience in a similar position. In addition this position requires high level of organization and communication skills



For all the positions, the Following Key Competencies will apply: Customer Focus, Team Work, Managing performance, Results Oriented, Reliability with demonstrated interpersonal skills and a high degree of professionalism and ethics



How to Apply







To express your interest in any of the positions above, please drop us your updated CV ON OR BEFORE THURSDAY, 3RD AUGUST, 2017 via vacancies@nwch.co.ke quoting the position applied for as the subject line.

Owing to the volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted for interviews.



THE NAIROBI WOMEN’S HOSPITAL IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER.