Jobs and Vacancies in KEMSA, Nairobi

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has the following job opportunities that have arisen as a result of growth and expansion in operations.
PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGISTS
(2 POSITIONS)
(JOB REF: HR/PT/1/2017)
PURPOSE STATEMENT: Reporting to the Warehousing Manager, the Pharmaceutical Technologist will be responsible for handling and advising on good warehousing aspects and especially so in line with the requirements of Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB).
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES:
- Management, care
and custody of warehoused medical commodities.
- Overseeing receipt,
storage and order processes of medicines and medical commodities in the
warehouse.
- Advising staff and
management on the alternative drugs and rational drug use.
- Management by
running staff clinic by prescribing medicines to staff.
- Ensuring that
medical commodities are stored in line with Good warehousing,
manufacturing and distribution practices.
- Overseeing the
issuance and accountability of medical commodities in line with the
requirements of the Pharmacy and Poisons Act, Cap 244.
- Liaise with users
and advice on storage, custody and transportation of controlled drugs.
- Any other duties
assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE:
- Diploma in Pharmacy
from a recognized institution.
- At least three (3)
years working experience in a busy warehouse, pharmaceuticals/non-pharmaceuticals
or FMCG environment
- Must be a
registered member of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.
- Must have ICT
competency.
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:
- Must adhere to the
PPB code of ethics i.e. integrity, objectivity, confidentiality and due
competence / professionalism
- Team player and
interpersonal skills
- Communication
skills (both oral and written)
- Leadership skills
- Good planning,
organization skills and analytical skills
- Time management
skills.
RISK OFFICER
JOB REF:HR/RO//1/2017
PURPOSE STATEMENT: Reporting to the Internal Audit Manager, the Risk Officer will be charged with the responsibility of assessing and identifying organization risks.
He/she will also offer advise on risk mitigation measures that need to be implemented by the organization in order to minimize risk exposure.
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES:
Key accountabilities for this position will be:
- Facilitating Risk
and Control Self-Assessment.
- Reviewing and
updating risk registers.
- Working with the
risk owners in the identification and evaluation of key risks, their
causes and the development and monitoring implementation of action plans
to address any gaps in risk mitigation.
- Updating and
monitoring implementation of the Authority’s Risk Appetite Statement to
ensure risks are managed within the set tolerance levels.
- Analyzing trends in
the key risk indicators in departments and evaluating action taken on Key
Risk Indicators reported as high and medium.
- Develop risk
metrics and dashboards.
- Monitoring and
evaluating management of risk incidences, including incidence recording
and post incidence analysis, to establish whether adequate action is taken
on minimizing their impact and preventing their occurrence.
- Working with risk
owners in identifying key legislative and regulatory requirements and key
controls for their departments and implementation of a framework to
monitor compliance to these requirements and controls.
- Monitoring and
analyzing compliance trends (on legislative and regulatory requirements)
and actions taken to address noted compliance gaps.
- Undertaking
capacity building and awareness on Enterprise Risk Management, including
legal and regulatory compliance in the organization.
- Any other duties
assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
The ideal candidate should be in possession of:
- A business related
degree or equivalent (Bachelor of Commerce, Economics, Business
Administration) from a recognized University.
- Professional
qualifications and/or certification in Risk Management.
- Membership to a
recognized professional body in Risk Management.
- Three (3) years
middle level management experience with clear understanding of and
knowledge in Enterprise Risk Management Framework Implementation.
- Knowledge of ERP
systems and Audit Command Language (ACL).
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:
- Interpersonal
skills
- Analytical skills
- Honesty and
integrity
LEGAL OFFICER
JOB REF:HR/LO/1/2017
PURPOSE STATEMENT: Reporting to the Corporation Secretary / Director Legal Services, the Legal Officer will be responsible for supporting the Department handle legal matters.
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES:
- Management of legal
issues within the department.
- Liaise with the
Director Legal Services on court matters.
- Co-ordinating
contract management process.
- Liaise with
external Advocates to follow up on matters affecting the Authority.
- Following up court
rulings, hearings etc.
- Attend courts as a
follow up on matters affecting the Authority.
- Ensuring the
organization is complying with the relevant regulations and best practice
in relation to risk management.
- In liaison with the
Director Legal Services, undertake capacity building and awareness to the
Board, and its Committees, Management and Staff on Enterprise Risk
Management.
- Any other duties
assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE:
- Bachelors’ Degree
in Law (LLB) from a recognized University.
- Postgraduate
Diploma in Law/Legal Studies
- Three (3) years
working experience,
- Be registered
member of Law Society of Kenya,
- Must have ICT
competency.
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:
- Must adhere to the
LSK code of ethics i.e. integrity, objectivity, confidentiality and due
competence / professionalism
- Team player and
interpersonal skills
- Communication
skills (both oral and written)
- Leadership skills
- Good planning,
organization skills and analytical skills
- Time management
skills
HOW TO APPLYAg. Chief Executive officer,
Applications accompanied with a detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certificates and testimonials should be sent by post to the address below to
be received not later than 18th July 2017.
Kenya Medical Supplies Authority
Commercial Street, Industrial Area
P.O Box 47715 00100
Nairobi
