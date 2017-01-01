Jobs and Vacancies in KEMSA, Nairobi

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has the following job opportunities that have arisen as a result of growth and expansion in operations.



PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGISTS





(2 POSITIONS)





(JOB REF: HR/PT/1/2017)



PURPOSE STATEMENT: Reporting to the Warehousing Manager, the Pharmaceutical Technologist will be responsible for handling and advising on good warehousing aspects and especially so in line with the requirements of Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB).







PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Management, care and custody of warehoused medical commodities. Overseeing receipt, storage and order processes of medicines and medical commodities in the warehouse. Advising staff and management on the alternative drugs and rational drug use. Management by running staff clinic by prescribing medicines to staff. Ensuring that medical commodities are stored in line with Good warehousing, manufacturing and distribution practices. Overseeing the issuance and accountability of medical commodities in line with the requirements of the Pharmacy and Poisons Act, Cap 244. Liaise with users and advice on storage, custody and transportation of controlled drugs. Any other duties assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE:

Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized institution. At least three (3) years working experience in a busy warehouse, pharmaceuticals/non-pharmaceuticals or FMCG environment Must be a registered member of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board. Must have ICT competency.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

Must adhere to the PPB code of ethics i.e. integrity, objectivity, confidentiality and due competence / professionalism Team player and interpersonal skills Communication skills (both oral and written) Leadership skills Good planning, organization skills and analytical skills Time management skills.

RISK OFFICER





JOB REF: HR/RO//1/2017



PURPOSE STATEMENT: Reporting to the Internal Audit Manager, the Risk Officer will be charged with the responsibility of assessing and identifying organization risks.





He/she will also offer advise on risk mitigation measures that need to be implemented by the organization in order to minimize risk exposure.



PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES:



Key accountabilities for this position will be:

Facilitating Risk and Control Self-Assessment. Reviewing and updating risk registers. Working with the risk owners in the identification and evaluation of key risks, their causes and the development and monitoring implementation of action plans to address any gaps in risk mitigation. Updating and monitoring implementation of the Authority’s Risk Appetite Statement to ensure risks are managed within the set tolerance levels. Analyzing trends in the key risk indicators in departments and evaluating action taken on Key Risk Indicators reported as high and medium. Develop risk metrics and dashboards. Monitoring and evaluating management of risk incidences, including incidence recording and post incidence analysis, to establish whether adequate action is taken on minimizing their impact and preventing their occurrence. Working with risk owners in identifying key legislative and regulatory requirements and key controls for their departments and implementation of a framework to monitor compliance to these requirements and controls. Monitoring and analyzing compliance trends (on legislative and regulatory requirements) and actions taken to address noted compliance gaps. Undertaking capacity building and awareness on Enterprise Risk Management, including legal and regulatory compliance in the organization. Any other duties assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:



The ideal candidate should be in possession of:

A business related degree or equivalent (Bachelor of Commerce, Economics, Business Administration) from a recognized University. Professional qualifications and/or certification in Risk Management. Membership to a recognized professional body in Risk Management. Three (3) years middle level management experience with clear understanding of and knowledge in Enterprise Risk Management Framework Implementation. Knowledge of ERP systems and Audit Command Language (ACL).

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

Interpersonal skills Analytical skills Honesty and integrity

LEGAL OFFICER





JOB REF: HR/LO/1/2017



PURPOSE STATEMENT: Reporting to the Corporation Secretary / Director Legal Services, the Legal Officer will be responsible for supporting the Department handle legal matters.







PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Management of legal issues within the department. Liaise with the Director Legal Services on court matters. Co-ordinating contract management process. Liaise with external Advocates to follow up on matters affecting the Authority. Following up court rulings, hearings etc. Attend courts as a follow up on matters affecting the Authority. Ensuring the organization is complying with the relevant regulations and best practice in relation to risk management. In liaison with the Director Legal Services, undertake capacity building and awareness to the Board, and its Committees, Management and Staff on Enterprise Risk Management. Any other duties assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE:

Bachelors’ Degree in Law (LLB) from a recognized University. Postgraduate Diploma in Law/Legal Studies Three (3) years working experience, Be registered member of Law Society of Kenya, Must have ICT competency.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

Must adhere to the LSK code of ethics i.e. integrity, objectivity, confidentiality and due competence / professionalism Team player and interpersonal skills Communication skills (both oral and written) Leadership skills Good planning, organization skills and analytical skills Time management skills

HOW TO APPLY



Applications accompanied with a detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certificates and testimonials should be sent by post to the address below to

be received not later than 18th July 2017.



Ag. Chief Executive officer,