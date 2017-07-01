Jobs and Vacancies in BAT Nairobi, Kenya

East Africa Markets – Marketing Services Executive

Location/City: Nairobi

Appointment type: Permanent

Job purpose

British American Tobacco has an exciting opportunity for a Marketing Services Executive – East Africa Markets to join our team in Nairobi.

Purpose Statement

To support the implementation of consumer and trade engagement activities in line with the agreed cycle plan and Marketing strategy to ensure achievement of the set business targets in terms of volume, portfolio and customer engagement programs.

Responsibilities

· Plan, implement and evaluate the activities stipulated in the cycle plan to ensure that marketing objectives are achieved.

· Recommend touch-points for the execution of the activities.

· Timely briefing to the Brand team on brand initiatives to achieve the set objectives.

· Drive implementation and evaluation of customer engagement programs to ensure they meet their objectives.

· Constant monitoring and reporting of the Brand Support Expenditure (BSE) and other allocated resources for the market to ensure activities are within the budget set.

· Regular contact and ongoing management of the external agencies; including globally approved Suppliers.

· Recommend customizations and process improvements while driving a more for less culture in managing BSE spend

Requirements

· A University Degree in either Marketing or Business Management;

· At least 2 years’ experience in Marketing, with knowledge in Brand/Trade Marketing activities (Cycle Planning,

· Advertising and Promotion);

· Computer literate and well versed with Microsoft Office packages specifically Excel and PowerPoint;

· Excellent planning and organizational skills

· Project Management skills will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Transport Load planner

Location/City: Nairobi

Appointment type: Permanent

Job purpose

British American Tobacco has an exciting opportunity for a Transport Load planner to join our team in Nairobi.

The Transport load Planner is responsible for the effective and efficient execution of stock distribution and deployment for finished and Semi-finished goods in a cost effective way while satisfying customer needs.

Responsibilities

· Execution of stock distribution and deployment for supply chain for finished and semi-finished goods to relevant BAT end markets using SAP supply planning modules

· Creation and maintenance of Stock Transfer Orders (STOs) on a timely manner whilst ensuring customer delivery OTIF (On time in full), excellent fill rate whilst avoiding exceptional costs.

· Update STOs (Stocks transfer orders) in accordance with the current changes in the deployment/production plans and other adjustments, confirmed by other departments.

· Ensure that the correct information is in the SAP system in respect of Transport load planning

· Work with factory logistics teams & service providers to ensure OTIF logistics execution for all shipments.

· Monitor customer feedback with an aim of driving issue resolution and ensuring proper documentation flow.

· Build effective relationships with key internal & external stakeholders to maintain mutually beneficial relations between the company and service providers in order to achieve a high quality of service.

· Analyse and make deductions to aid decision making regarding Core KPI’s e.g. Out of Stock, Fill rate, Exceptional Costs, Ontime in Full delivery etc.

· Participate actively in the revision of existing processes and procedures related to transport planning as a part of Continuous Improvement.

Requirements

· Minimum Degree holder in Logistics/Supply Chain Management

· Preferably 2-3 years’ experience in Supply Chain Management within a multinational organization, experience in FMCG is a plus

· Good analytical and planning skills.Computer literacy (MS Office).

· Knowledge and interaction with ERP systems, preferably SAP supply chain modules