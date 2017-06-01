Job Opportunities in Caremax, Kenya

Nurse

Caremax Health is a US-Diaspora health initiative and your “one-stop-shop out-patient facility” that offers a wide range of services aimed at meeting patient needs in a holistic manner. We are located at Juja City Mall along Thika Road. The company is seeking to recruit capable, motivated and resolute professionals to fill the following position:

Responsibilities

· Identifies patient care requirements by establishing personal rapport with potential and actual patients and other persons in a position to understand care requirements.

· Establishes a compassionate environment by providing emotional, psychological, and spiritual support to patients.

· Providing appropriate health care services including IMCI, immunization, PMTCT and antenatal care

· Promotes patient’s independence by establishing patient care goals; teaching patient, friends, and family to understand condition, medications, and self-care skills; answering questions.

· Assures quality of care by adhering to therapeutic standards; measuring health outcomes against patient care goals and standards; making or recommending necessary adjustments; following hospital and nursing division’s philosophies and standards of care set by the Nursing Council of Kenya and other governing agency regulations.

· Resolves patient problems and needs by utilizing multidisciplinary team strategies.

· Maintains safe and clean working environment by complying with procedures, rules, and regulations; calling for assistance from health care support personnel.

· Protects patients and employees by adhering to infection-control policies and protocols, medication administration and storage procedures, and controlled substance regulations.

· Documents patient care services by charting and using electronic medical records system.

· Maintains continuity among nursing teams by documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and continuing needs.

· Maintains patient confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential.

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

· Degree/Diploma in Nursing.

· 5 years’ Nursing clinical experience in a similar position

· Registration certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya.

· Valid/Current practicing license from Nursing Council of Kenya.

· Excellent communication, interpersonal and attention to detail.





Ultrasound Sonographer

The Sonographer will primarily be responsible for providing quality ultrasound services to our clients, reviewing and analyzing reports and producing the same for physician review.

Responsibilities

· Explaining the ultrasound procedure to patients and answering any questions they may have.

· Maintaining the ultrasound equipment and maintaining the room in which the procedure takes place.

· Performing the ultrasound ensuring the transducer (probe) is capturing images of every angle/section that must be assessed and ensuring the images are of best quality.

· Maintaining patient’s records and adding medical notes related to the ultrasound procedure if necessary.

Requirements

· Diploma in Medical Imaging Sciences.

· Higher Diploma in Ultrasound is an advantage.

· Minimum of 2 years’ experience in sonography/ultrasound

· Excellent communication, interpersonal and analytical skills with meticulous attention to detail

· Computer literacy, with proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

· Ability to work effectively with a team in a culturally diverse environment

How to Apply:

If you interested in any of the two positions and meet the requirements, apply before the close of business on Wednesday, 5th July, 2017.

All Candidates should have their valid practicing licenses available for inspection during interview.

Interested candidates should send a copy of updated resume three referees of which 2 should be professional to info@caremaxhealthkenya.com quoting the job title and Expected compensation in the email /cover letter.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.