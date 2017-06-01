JIMMY WANJIGI threatens to kill Nation Media journalists once RAILA ODINGA wins for exposing him

Wednesday July 5, 2017 - Shrewd businessman, Jimmy Wanjigi, has threatened to kill Nation Media Group (NMG) journalists who exposed his corruption scandals and how he is linked to National Super Alliance (NASA) leadership.





According to an expose by Sunday Nation, Wanjigi is using his proceeds from corruption to finance NASA’s campaigns.





Known in social circles as James Bond, Wanjigi has looted billions from the Government through his briefcase company registered by the name Kwacha Group of Companies.





He was the face behind the..



