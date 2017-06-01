JACOB JUMA is still a registered voter despite IEBC paying KPMG millions to clean register (LOOK)

Monday, 3 July 2017 - Millions of fake/dead voters still haunt the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) despite spending millions to clean the voters’ register.





On Thursday, the electoral body launched an SMS and online platform where voters can verify their details ahead of the August polls.





To check registration status, a voter texts his or her ID number to the code 70000 (SMS costs Sh7) or key in the ID/Passport number online at http://voterstatus.iebc.or.ke/voter





However, Kenyans sending random ID numbers to IEBC voter verification service received startling feedback.





Even details of dead people, who were supposedly removed from the register by audit firm KPMG, still came up.





For instance, the late businessman, Jacob Juma, who was murdered in cold blood in May 2016, is still a voter.





Check out some of the results that have raised eye brows ahead of the hotly contested election




