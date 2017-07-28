ITUMBI tries to mock RAILA over ‘CANAAN’ but ends up embarrassing UHURU/ RUTO - PHOTOs

Friday, July 28, 2017 - Dennis Itumbi, Director of Communications in State House, on Thursday tweeted an image of NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, with a woman and captioned it, ‘Canaan.’





Raila has christened himself the biblical Joshua who led Israelites to Canaan from Egypt and wants to deliver Kenyans from Jubilee’s regime.





Itumbi thought he was mocking Raila only for Kenyans of social media to flip the script on him and posted photos of Uhuru and Ruto goofing with random women.





Even Itumbi was not spared as a photo of himself kissing Citizen TV’s Jackie Maribe was shared online.





