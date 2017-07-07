Its over for Kalonzo as Alfred Mutua makes the big announcement-Ukambani is gone forever

Friday July 7, 2017 -Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s 2022 Presidential bid has suffered a severe blow ahead of the August polls.





This is after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua declared interest in the Presidency in 2022 after President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Speaking during the launch of his manifesto, Mutua said he would be seeking the Presidency in 2022 following extensive consultations with elders and voters in different parts of the country.





He said many Kenyans have begged him to go for the top seat in order to deliver maendeleo chap chap to all parts of the country and that he will not disappoint them.





And on Machakos politics, Mutua termed his worthy opponent, Wavinya Ndeti, as a project who does not deserve to be elected.





“There are people who met in a top city hotel planning how to bring me down, and they came up with a project and that project is Wavinya Ndeti,” Mutua said.





However, he vowed to beat her by a landslide come August 8th General Election.



