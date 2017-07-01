It is over for UHURU as CHEBUKATI picks ‘RAILA’s firm’ and others to print Presidential ballots

It is over for UHURU as CHEBUKATI picks ‘RAILA’s firm’ and others to print Presidential ballotsNews 07:28
Tuesday July 18, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is now preparing for the worst with regard to Thursday’s ruling over the printing of the Presidential ballot papers.
The commission is already looking for a new company to replace Al Ghurair in the printing of the Presidential ballot papers in case the appeal does not succeed.
Sources at the IEBC confirmed that officials had..
Page 1 2