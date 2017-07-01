It is over for KIDERO as UHURU finally gets his number - SONKO is our next Governor like it or not

..beg former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, who is seeking the Nairobi Governorship on an independent ticket, to abandon his bid and join Jubilee in supporting Mike Sonko.





The head of State said Kenneth’s candidature would split the Jubilee votes in Nairobi in favour of Evans Kidero of ODM and NASA.





Uhuru assured Kenneth that he will give him a State job if he steps down in favour of Mike Sonko.





“I say to Peter, the people of Nairobi wanted Sonko.”





“Let him get on with the job.”





“We know you have suffered under the current leadership but we assure you that Sonko and his team will transform the city,” Uhuru said, vowing to give him a job in the Jubilee Government.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



