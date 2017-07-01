It could have been worse, this is exactly what happened after LUOs threw stones at UHURU in Kisumu.

..name of the guard. 

Was the stone aimed at the DP since it’s him the hecklers had a problem with?

No it was aimed at the President himself.

Can a sane man throw a stone at Uhuru?

No.


Uhuru is the kind of man no one has any reason to harm.

Will anyone throw a stone at Raila Odinga?

No.

It won't and shouldn't happen.

If you don't like him kaa nyumbani

Via WAHOME THUKU( Former Standard Newspaper Journalist)

