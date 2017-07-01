It could have been worse, this is exactly what happened after LUOs threw stones at UHURU in Kisumu.00:00
..name of the guard.
Was the stone aimed at the DP since it’s him the hecklers had a problem with?
No it was aimed at the President himself.
Can a sane man throw a stone at Uhuru?
No.
Uhuru is the kind of man no one has any reason to harm.
Will anyone throw a stone at Raila Odinga?
No.
It won't and shouldn't happen.
If you don't like him kaa nyumbani
Via WAHOME THUKU( Former Standard Newspaper Journalist)
Page 1 2