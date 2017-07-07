ISAAC RUTO in shock as RAILA’s ODM hatches plot to kick him out of NASA-He saw it coming

Friday July 7, 2017 -Political storm has rocked the National Super Alliance (NASA) and the Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) Party leader and Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto is right in the middle of it.





This is after ODM leaders in Narok County accused him of being partisan in the county politics.





This follows Ruto’s move to openly endorse CCM candidates in the county at the expense of other candidates in the NASA coalition.





Speaking during an interview, Narok ODM Governor candidate Joseph Tiampati and Narok North MP Moitalel Ole Kenta, accused Ruto of being partisan and bias at the expense of NASA family.





They said it was wrong for the Bomet Governor to endorse candidate allied to his CCM party only without consulting other NASA parties.





The ODM leaders warned Raila Odinga to move with speed and clip Ruto’s wings before he causes irreparable damage to NASA and his Presidential bid.



