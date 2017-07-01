Is this true !MUSANDO’s friend reveals shocking information after his murder(READ)

"This is not politics. It is a matter of life and literally - death. For those of us who are friends to Chris, it's a very sad issue.

I am particularly worried about his missing hand. When I frequented Chris' office for my name to be uploaded into the IEBC portal, i had to wait for him the whole day. Later due to some delays, i could only get back to his office at around midnight.

All along I was communicating with him; and he assured me that he will wait for me.





He then asked me to send him my details via what's app - which I did.





By the time I got to his office at almost 1am, he was still waiting for me!





When I asked him why he waited for me and why he couldn't delegate to his deputy or any of the many ICT officers under him; he answered me that.



1) he is the only one with the passwords for any changes to be made in their ICT system.



2) He was going to a workshop out of town the next morning so this was the only time he could do it.



3) His fingerprints are the only ones that one can use to access the ICT system. Without his fingerprints no change can be made.





He jokingly told me that his hands and fingerprints are the most important in the country - as they are literally the keys to everything in the August 8 elections; & that he would insure them if he could!





Now that his body has been recovered, badly tortured and hands (plus of course fingerprints) missing, i shudder to think of what info may have been extracted from him during the torture, where his hands are, & what damage his fingerprints can do especially if well preserved.





God help this country"





VIA ERIC OCHANJI.