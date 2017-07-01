Is RAILA scheming to have ‘cartel No.1’, JIMMY WANJIGI, given the IEBC tender to print ballot papers?

Wednesday July 12, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have withdrawn from any further discussions on who will print the Presidential ballot papers.





Speaking while campaigning in Narok County yesterday, Uhuru/ Ruto said Jubilee will not be involved in any more talks with the IEBC over the award of the Presidential ballot paper printing tender.





They said their party will not sit in any tender committee to determine who to print the ballot papers for August, noting they will..



