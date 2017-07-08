Is RAILA ODINGA wetting his PANTS over MATIANGI‘s appointment – See what he said

Saturday July 8,2017 -National Super Alliance(NASA) presidential candidate , Fred Matiangi, has castigated the government for appointing Education Cabinet Secretary , Fred Matiangi as acting Internal Security CS after the demise of Joseph Nkaissery.





On Saturday morning, Nkaissery died at Karen Hospital while undergoing a medical checkup after he collapsed at his home.





Following his demise, President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned Nkaissery and appointed Matiangi as his replacement.





But addressing the press in Mombasa Raila said Jubilee did wrong by appointing Matiangi before even they sent condolences to the fallen Army General.





Raila said the appointment of Matiangi will not shock NASA coalition since all what they want is a free and fair general election in August.





Matiang'i is regarded as one of the best Cabinet Secretaries in Jubilee and his no- nonsense approach to national issues is among the reasons why Raila Odinga is ranting about his appointment.



