Is RAILA ODINGA behind the death of GENERAL NKAISSERY? – see what he said ONE MONTH ago

Saturday July 8, 2017 -Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Kasaine Nkaissery, is dead.





Nkaissery, who is a Retired Major General, died at Karen Hospital Nairobi on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment after collapsing at his home on Friday evening.





Doctors who were trying to resuscitate Nkaissery said he died of heart related ailment.





Nkaissery’s demise comes a month after NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s elder brother Dr Oburu Odinga said NASA was planning to take Nkaissery to International Criminal Court (ICC) over Wagalla Massacre of 1984.





“The Wagalla massacre killings are part of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission report that forced Nkaissery to ditch ODM when we started pushing for its implementation,” said Oburu.





Oburu claimed Nkaissery committed a very serious crime on February 10, 1984 when more than 5,000 people were killed.





The legislator further said the minister is a "bad person who dined with ODM to cover his atrocities".





He said once Raila Odinga wins the Presidency in August, Nkaissery will be taken to ICC to answer the charges.



