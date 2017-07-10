Is RAILA the next target for assassination after NKAISERY? Many now thinking after what happened in Mombasa

Monday July 10, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, was yesterday rushed to Mombasa Hospital after he fell ill suddenly after vigorous campaigns in Kilifi.





Raila had arrived at Moi International Airport in two helicopters accompanied by NASA co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula ready to board a plane back to Nairobi when he was taken ill abruptly.





Doctors at Mombasa Hospital where Raila was admitted are suspecting food poisoning as the cause of his sudden illness.





Speaking yesterday, Nurses at the hospital said the former PM was taken straight to the emergency wing.





The former PM has since been discharged from the hospital and in stable condition.





The yesterday’s incident came barely a day after the untimely death of Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisery, whose death is still a mystery and suspicious, and one wonders if the two cases are related in any way.





The Kenyan DAILY POST















