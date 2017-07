Monday July 24, 2017 - Mombasa gubernatorial hopeful, Hassan Omar, has castigated incumbent Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, for abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Over the last one year, according to Omar, Joho has been abusing Uhuru to gain popularity.





Speaking on Sunday, Hassan who is also the Mombasa Senator said abusing Uhuru is no sign of heroism and that the Governor should...