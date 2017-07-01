Is KALONZO doubting RAILA ODINGA again and their 2022 deal? See what he said in Machakos

Thursday July 13, 2017 - Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has maintained that National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, will be a one-term President after which he will support him for the Presidency in 2022.





This follows claims by a section of Wiper supporters that Raila may stick to power even after 2022.





Addressing rallies in Tala and Kangundo Towns in Machakos, Kalonzo assured the..



