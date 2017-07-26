Internship Opportunities in Nairobi, Kenya - NGO Programme Support

International Organization for Migration (IOM)



Call for Applications: Internship



Open For International Applicants



Position Title: Programme Support Intern (DDR)





2 Positions



Vacancy No: CFA/IOMSO/069/2017



Duty Station: Nairobi, Kenya





Contract Classification: International Internship Contract.



Type of Appointment: Six months





Organizational unit: Programme Support Unit



Reporting directly to: PD Officer - PSU Coordinator





Overall supervision: Chief of Mission (COM).



Stipend: 500 USD Monthly Stipend



Estimated Start Date: As soon as possible



Closing Date: 26 July 2017



Established in 1951, IOM is a Related Organization of the United Nations, and as the leading UN agency in the field of migration, works closely with governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental partners. IOM is dedicated to promoting humane and orderly migration for the benefit of all





It does so by providing services and advice to governments and migrants.



Context: IOM Somalia’s DDR Unit is implementing a number of projects related to social infrastructure and livelihood development, return and reintegration efforts, community stabilization, countering violence extremism (CVE), conflict mitigation and peacebuilding, including supporting processes such as social cohesion, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) and security sector reform (SSR), from a migration-related perspective.



Under the direct supervision of the Project Development Officer and overall supervision by the Chief of Mission, and in close coordination with colleagues from the DDR Unit, the incumbent will be primarily responsible for providing support to Mission’s project development, resource mobilization and reporting, with particular focus on supporting technical, administrative, research and drafting support to DDR activities, with an emphasis on the reinsertion and socioeconomic reintegration phases of DDR, as well as CVE and prevention of violent extremism (PVE)



Core Functions / Responsibilities:

Monitor development of DDR/CVE/PVE issues, and contribute to the development of thematic reports and policies. Contribute to data collection and analysis; conduct research on relevant assigned topics; draft and/or contribute to the information sheets, presentations, training curricula and materials and thematic guidance notes on stabilization, CVE, PVE, and other relevant topics. Assist in drafting concept notes and proposals for potential donors and funding opportunities such as the European Union, African Development Bank, Common Humanitarian Fund, Central Emergency Respond Fund, and bilateral donors in IOM’s areas of interest. Assist in identifying potential and realistic funding opportunities by collecting donor information, liaising with potential donors, and attending coordination meetings. Assist with editing and reviewing initial draft reports and other written materials from programme and public information units, coordinating inputs for submission with programme units and liaising with regional office to receive submission approval. Assist in coordination with the public information unit to produce visibility materials for publicity to appeal to donors for resource mobilization (provision of content, editing). Assist with providing and coordinating inputs for information requests from Headquarters, the Regional Office, other IOM missions and external partners, such as donors, partner agencies, implementing partners, etc. Assist in reviewing monitoring and evaluation tools and provide support in data entry and management. Support the facilitation of project inception and progress review meetings. Update project tracking database. Assist in general administrative tasks. Perform any other duties as assigned by the Project Development Officer or colleagues from the DDR Unit.

Required Qualifications and Experience



Education: University degree in Political or Social Science, International Relations, International Development, Social Sciences, or a related field. Master’s degree is an advantage.



Experience

Experience and familiarity with conflict mitigation, extremism, peacebuilding, and post-conflict interventions.

Work experience in technical writing, editing, and reporting.

Advanced research, writing, outreach and communications skills.

Experience in donor relations and report writing for relevant donors is an advantage.

Familiarity with monitoring and evaluation concepts and methods.

Strong technical writing skills in English.

Languages: Fluency in English, working knowledge of Somali is an advantage.



Required Competencies



Behavioural:

Accountability – takes responsibility for action and manages constructive criticisms

Client Orientation – works effectively well with client and stakeholders

Continuous Learning – promotes continuous learning for self and others

Communication – listens and communicates clearly, adapting delivery to the audience

Creativity and Initiative – actively seeks new ways of improving programmes or services

Leadership and Negotiation – develops effective partnerships with internal and external stakeholders;

Performance Management – identify ways and implement actions to improve performance of self and others.

Planning and Organizing - plans work, anticipates risks, and sets goals within area of responsibility;

Professionalism - displays mastery of subject matter

Teamwork – contributes to a collegial team environment; incorporates gender related needs, perspectives, concerns and promotes equal gender participation.

Technological Awareness - displays awareness of relevant technological solutions;

Resource Mobilization - works with internal and external stakeholders to meet resource needs of IOM.

Other

Internationally recruited candidate are required to be mobile.

Any offer made to the candidate in relation to this vacancy notice is subject to funding confirmation.



For this International internship category, candidates who are nationals of the duty station’s country cannot be considered eligible.



Appointment will be subject to certification that the candidate is medically fit for appointment, accreditation, any residency or visa requirements, work permit, security clearances and authorizations by the concerned Government, where applicable.



How to apply:





Interested candidates should submit CV and a cover letter indicating the Vacancy Notice Number (SVN No) and Vacancy Name with three professional referees and their contacts (both email and telephone) to: recruitmentsomalia@iom.int

Closing Date: 26 July 2017.