Internship Opportunities in Nairobi, Kenya - NGO Programme Support
Call for Applications: Internship
Open For International Applicants
Position Title: Programme Support Intern (DDR)
2 Positions
Vacancy No: CFA/IOMSO/069/2017
Duty Station: Nairobi, Kenya
Contract Classification: International Internship Contract.
Type of Appointment: Six months
Organizational unit: Programme Support Unit
Reporting directly to: PD Officer - PSU Coordinator
Overall supervision: Chief of Mission (COM).
Stipend: 500 USD Monthly Stipend
Estimated Start Date: As soon as possible
Closing Date: 26 July 2017
Established in 1951, IOM is a Related Organization of the United Nations, and as the leading UN agency in the field of migration, works closely with governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental partners. IOM is dedicated to promoting humane and orderly migration for the benefit of all
It does so by providing services and advice to governments and migrants.
Context: IOM Somalia’s DDR Unit is implementing a number of projects related to social infrastructure and livelihood development, return and reintegration efforts, community stabilization, countering violence extremism (CVE), conflict mitigation and peacebuilding, including supporting processes such as social cohesion, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) and security sector reform (SSR), from a migration-related perspective.
Under the direct supervision of the Project Development Officer and overall supervision by the Chief of Mission, and in close coordination with colleagues from the DDR Unit, the incumbent will be primarily responsible for providing support to Mission’s project development, resource mobilization and reporting, with particular focus on supporting technical, administrative, research and drafting support to DDR activities, with an emphasis on the reinsertion and socioeconomic reintegration phases of DDR, as well as CVE and prevention of violent extremism (PVE)
Core Functions / Responsibilities:
- Monitor development
of DDR/CVE/PVE issues, and contribute to the development of thematic
reports and policies.
- Contribute to data
collection and analysis; conduct research on relevant assigned topics;
draft and/or contribute to the information sheets, presentations, training
curricula and materials and thematic guidance notes on stabilization, CVE,
PVE, and other relevant topics.
- Assist in drafting
concept notes and proposals for potential donors and funding opportunities
such as the European Union, African Development Bank, Common Humanitarian
Fund, Central Emergency Respond Fund, and bilateral donors in IOM’s areas
of interest.
- Assist in
identifying potential and realistic funding opportunities by collecting donor
information, liaising with potential donors, and attending coordination
meetings.
- Assist with editing
and reviewing initial draft reports and other written materials from
programme and public information units, coordinating inputs for submission
with programme units and liaising with regional office to receive
submission approval.
- Assist in
coordination with the public information unit to produce visibility
materials for publicity to appeal to donors for resource mobilization
(provision of content, editing).
- Assist with
providing and coordinating inputs for information requests from
Headquarters, the Regional Office, other IOM missions and external
partners, such as donors, partner agencies, implementing partners, etc.
- Assist in reviewing
monitoring and evaluation tools and provide support in data entry and
management.
- Support the
facilitation of project inception and progress review meetings.
- Update project
tracking database.
- Assist in general
administrative tasks.
- Perform any other
duties as assigned by the Project Development Officer or colleagues from
the DDR Unit.
Required Qualifications and Experience
Education: University degree in Political or Social Science, International Relations, International Development, Social Sciences, or a related field. Master’s degree is an advantage.
Experience
- Experience and
familiarity with conflict mitigation, extremism, peacebuilding, and
post-conflict interventions.
- Work experience in
technical writing, editing, and reporting.
- Advanced research,
writing, outreach and communications skills.
- Experience in donor
relations and report writing for relevant donors is an advantage.
- Familiarity with
monitoring and evaluation concepts and methods.
- Strong technical
writing skills in English.
Languages: Fluency in English, working knowledge of Somali is an advantage.
Required Competencies
Behavioural:
- Accountability –
takes responsibility for action and manages constructive criticisms
- Client Orientation
– works effectively well with client and stakeholders
- Continuous Learning
– promotes continuous learning for self and others
- Communication –
listens and communicates clearly, adapting delivery to the audience
- Creativity and
Initiative – actively seeks new ways of improving programmes or services
- Leadership and
Negotiation – develops effective partnerships with internal and external
stakeholders;
- Performance
Management – identify ways and implement actions to improve performance of
self and others.
- Planning and
Organizing - plans work, anticipates risks, and sets goals within area of
responsibility;
- Professionalism -
displays mastery of subject matter
- Teamwork –
contributes to a collegial team environment; incorporates gender related
needs, perspectives, concerns and promotes equal gender participation.
- Technological
Awareness - displays awareness of relevant technological solutions;
- Resource
Mobilization - works with internal and external stakeholders to meet
resource needs of IOM.
Other
- Internationally
recruited candidate are required to be mobile.
Any offer made to the candidate in relation to this vacancy notice is subject to funding confirmation.
For this International internship category, candidates who are nationals of the duty station’s country cannot be considered eligible.
Appointment will be subject to certification that the candidate is medically fit for appointment, accreditation, any residency or visa requirements, work permit, security clearances and authorizations by the concerned Government, where applicable.
How to apply:
Interested candidates should submit CV and a cover letter indicating the Vacancy Notice Number (SVN No) and Vacancy Name with three professional referees and their contacts (both email and telephone) to: recruitmentsomalia@iom.int
Closing Date: 26 July 2017.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.