Internship Opportunities in Nairobi, Kenya - NGO Programme Support

Under the direct supervision of the Project Development Officer and overall supervision by the Chief of Mission, and in close coordination with colleagues from the DDR Unit, the incumbent will be primarily responsible for providing support to Mission’s project development, resource mobilization and reporting, with particular focus on supporting technical, administrative, research and drafting support to DDR activities, with an emphasis on the reinsertion and socioeconomic reintegration phases of DDR, as well as CVE and prevention of violent extremism (PVE)