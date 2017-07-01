Infotrak’s ANGELA AMBITHO denounces RAILA ODINGA in broad daylight and her relationship to him

Thursday July 20, 2017 - Infotrak boss, Angela Ambitho, has for once defended accusations from Jubilee Party honchos that she is related to aging opposition leader, Raila Odinga.





On Wednesday , Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, claimed that Ambitho is a close relative of the Odingas and she has been working with the NASA cartel to cook fake polls.





But in a quick rejoinder, Ambitho said that these claims are untrue since she has no family ties with the...



