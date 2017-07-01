Infotrak’s ANGELA AMBITHO denounces RAILA ODINGA in broad daylight and her relationship to him

Infotrak’s ANGELA AMBITHO denounces RAILA ODINGA in broad daylight and her relationship to himPolitics 09:52
Thursday July 20, 2017 - Infotrak boss, Angela Ambitho, has for once defended accusations from Jubilee Party honchos that she is related to aging opposition leader, Raila Odinga.
On Wednesday, Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, claimed that Ambitho is a close relative of the Odingas and she has been working with the NASA cartel to cook fake polls.
But in a quick rejoinder, Ambitho said that these claims are untrue since she has no family ties with the...
