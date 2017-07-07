I’m not on UHURU’s payroll-OMAR now begs RAILA/KALONZO not to believe what JOHO said

Friday July 7, 2017 -Mombasa Senator Omar Hassan has dismissed claims by Governor Ali Hassan Joho that he was working with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, behind Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka’s backs.





Speaking yesterday, Omar, who is vying for the Mombasa Governorship on a Wiper Party ticket, said he is in Wiper and NASA to stay and denied ever being on Uhuru/Ruto’s payroll.





He said there were no validity to Governor Joho’s claims and that the Governor invented them to divert attention from the County Government’s poor delivery of services and non-performance.





“Joho claims that some NASA leaders, myself included, are moles supporting Jubilee, let him know that while he was clearing cars from the port, some of us were fighting for democracy which he is enjoying now,” Omar said.





Joho had sensationally claimed that Omar Hassan and other top NASA candidates for various seats were secretly working with Jubilee at the expense of the Opposition.



