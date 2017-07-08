I'll rather DIE than see RAILA ODINGA being sworn as PRESIDENT OF KENYA in AUGUST – NKAISSERY

Saturday July 8, 2017-

Following the demise of Internal Security Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaissery on Saturday morning, a number of his friends have revealed the character of the man who was hated and loved in equal measure by Kenyans.





Nkaissery died while undergoing medical check up at Karen Hospital after collapsing at his home on Friday evening.





On Friday, Nkaissery was among senior government officials who accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta to a national prayer meeting at Uhuru Park.





According to his close friends, Nkaissery was in jovial mood and he was joking about the outcome of the August 8 general election.





One of his friends who requested a condition of anonymity said Nkaissery told him he would rather die than see NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, being sworn as President of Kenya in August.





“He joked with us about disappearing from the earth if Raila Odinga is sworn as president of the Republic of Kenya in August,” he said.



