IEBC ICT MANAGER, CHRIS CHEGE MUSANDO found DEAD- He was KILLED

Monday July 31, 2017

-New just in indicates that the missing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)’s ICT manager has been found dead.





Christopher Chege Musando was found dead at unknown place and his body taken to City Mortuary, Nairobi.





According to IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, Musando disappeared on Friday night.





“The last communication from him is an SMS sent to one of his colleagues at around 3 am on Saturday morning," Chebukati said.





A vehicle belonging to Musando was earlier traced to the TRM parking lot.





The Land Rover Discovery was found intact at Thika road Mall at 1 am on Monday.





Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria was among those who saw Musando‘s car at TRM parking lot.





Police have launched investigations into the macabre murder.





More updates to follow.



