IEBC tells RAILA ODINGA how he will be rigged out in August, not by UHURU/ RUTO and not them

Friday July 21, 2017 - The independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed claims by National Super Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, that they are planning to rig the election in favour of Jubilee.





Addressing journalists on Friday , one of the IEBC commissioners, Rosyln Akombe, said the commission has sealed all loopholes to rig the election.





Ms Akombe also sought to allay fears of hacking, saying the IEBC had hired cyber security experts from top global technology companies to..



