IEBC now says there may be no elections in August 8th thanks to RAILA ODINGA - UHURU in shock

Sunday July 16, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has raised concerns that the elections may not be held on the 8th of August as provided for in the Constitution due to the cancellation of the tender awarded to Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing by the High Court after a successful case by the National Super Alliance.





Through its lawyer Kamau Karori, the IEBC told the Appellate Judges Erastus Githinji, Roselyne Nambuye, Alnasir Vishram, Otieno Odek and Jamila Mohammed that the court order issued last week nullifying the tender to print Presidential ballot papers may stall the election scheduled for August 8th.





Karori noted that even with...



