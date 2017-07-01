IEBC now says there may be no elections in August 8th thanks to RAILA ODINGA - UHURU in shock

...another direct procurement, IEBC will still be required to comply with the law which includes among other things preparing tender documents, negotiating with the printer, carrying out due diligence, allowing the printer time to study the contract and time to acquire appropriate papers, which will require a minimum of 50 days.





“We don’t have that time.”





“There was material before High Court to show it will be impossible to commence the process as ordered by court and still be able to hold elections on August 8th,” Karori said.





