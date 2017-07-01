IEBC insists that AL GHURAIR must print the ballot papers despite RAILA ODINGA’s rejection

...require more time to consult, while the company which will be given the tender will require more time to source the printing materials.





The appellate court was similarly warned by Attorney General Githu Muigai that there is no cure for “the profound domino effect of skipping the presidential poll because it is a recipe for Government shutdown and social anarchy”.





Muigai, in a spirited fight said that cancelling the printing of presidential ballot papers is likely to plunge Kenya into a territory with grave constitutional and political consequences.





“There is no provision in the Constitution that spells out what should happen if a presidential election is not held on August 8 ,” Githu said.





