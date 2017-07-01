IEBC insists that AL GHURAIR must print the ballot papers despite RAILA ODINGA’s rejection

Sunday July 16,2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has told the Court of Appeal that it will not be able to procure presidential ballot papers by August 8 th should it uphold a decision terminating its contract with Al Ghurair.





Appeal judges Festus Githinji, Otieno Odek, Jamilla Mohamed, Alnassir Visram and Roselyn Nambuye were told that if the IEBC is to follow the orders of the lower court, it will require 50 days to have the much needed voting papers in the country.





The commission, through lawyers Paul Muite, Kamau Karori and Milly Odari, said it will also require 23 days to have a fresh procurement document.





They also said they..



