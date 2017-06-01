I won’t resign from KNUT even after RAILA nominates me to Parliament; I’ll still be Sec. Gen - SOSSION

Thursday July 6, 2017 - Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General, Wilson Sossion, has dismissed teachers who are calling on him to resign from his position after his name was forwarded for nomination to Parliament by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM.





Speaking yesterday, Sossion maintained that he will not resign as KNUT Secretary General even if he joins Parliament as an ODM nominated MP.





He vowed to..



